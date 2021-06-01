Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PROS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PROS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. 348,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

