Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Snap posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 553,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,056,184. Snap has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.26.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

