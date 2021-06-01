Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

