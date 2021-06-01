Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
