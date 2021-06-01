Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY remained flat at $$36.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.66. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $48.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

