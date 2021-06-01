Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$20.67

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

TSE ARE opened at C$18.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.87. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

