Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $15.21

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DREUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF opened at $11.40 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.