Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $106.00

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.19. 9,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,309. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

