Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $24.43

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GBNXF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

