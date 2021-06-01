Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $30.82

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.