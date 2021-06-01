Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

