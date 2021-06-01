Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $20.06

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of SCPL opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 438.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

