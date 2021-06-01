Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) PT at $20.12

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,341,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a P/E ratio of 487.74 and a beta of 3.65. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

