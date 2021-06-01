Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) PT at $20.12

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a P/E ratio of 487.74 and a beta of 3.65. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.