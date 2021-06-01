Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VIR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 569,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

