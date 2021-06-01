Brokers Set Expectations for HEICO Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HEI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $140.46 on Monday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $155,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

