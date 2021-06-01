Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.
NASDAQ BRKS traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 24,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.
In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
