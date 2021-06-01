Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 24,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.