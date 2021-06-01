BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOOO. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.91.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. BRP has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BRP by 973.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.