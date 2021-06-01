BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.80

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 21541457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.85 ($2.28).

BT.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

