Burlington Stores, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.90.

NYSE:BURL opened at $323.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.48. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

