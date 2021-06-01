C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

