Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 300,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE COG opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.14. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.