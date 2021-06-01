Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CLNFF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLNFF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Calian Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

