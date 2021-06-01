Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,461,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 407,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

