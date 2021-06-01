Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

GAMR opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87.

