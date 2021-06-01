Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,842 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

