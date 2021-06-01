Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.