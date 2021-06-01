Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.