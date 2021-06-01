Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,693 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.