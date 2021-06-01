Camden Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medallia by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

