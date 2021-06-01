Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,298 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

