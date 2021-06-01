Camden Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

