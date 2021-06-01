Camden Capital LLC Invests $376,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.66. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

