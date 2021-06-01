Camden Capital LLC Takes $335,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.53.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

