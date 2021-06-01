Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$142.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$150.96.

CM stock opened at C$140.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$87.85 and a 1-year high of C$143.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

