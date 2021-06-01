Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.54.

TSE:CWB opened at C$36.97 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.51.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

