Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 165.31% and a return on equity of 52.87%.

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $843.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get Cango alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

CANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.