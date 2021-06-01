Cango (NYSE:CANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.32 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%.

Shares of CANG opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

