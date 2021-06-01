Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

Shares of CGC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

