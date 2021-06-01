Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

