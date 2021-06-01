Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

CGC stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,587,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

