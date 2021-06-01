Capri Holdings Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPRI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

