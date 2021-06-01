Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Trading Up 1%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

