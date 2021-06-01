Cellectis’ (CLLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $712.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.38. Cellectis has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

