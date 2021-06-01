Centaur Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $952,554.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00082342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.01023313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.74 or 0.09899300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.