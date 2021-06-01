Center for Financial Planning Inc. Invests $39,000 in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $769.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.