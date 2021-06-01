Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.19.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDAY stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.64 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

