Certara (CERT) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Certara to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Certara and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A N/A N/A Certara Competitors -39.45% -61.06% -3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Certara and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million -$49.40 million -81.72 Certara Competitors $1.91 billion $321.97 million 57.19

Certara’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Certara and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 3 0 2.50 Certara Competitors 2146 11262 21037 605 2.57

Certara currently has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Certara’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Certara competitors beat Certara on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

