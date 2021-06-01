Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $163.14 and a 1-year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

