Certified Advisory Corp Takes $132,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $497.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $310.16 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.