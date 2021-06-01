CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

CESDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 16,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,134. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

