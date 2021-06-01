CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.59

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.59 and last traded at $90.26, with a volume of 3549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CGI by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

